Left Menu

Hold classes both virtually and physically: HC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-10-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 21:47 IST
Hold classes both virtually and physically: HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court on Thursday suggested to the educational authorities to hold classes virtually and physically, depending upon the circumstances and other related issues.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu gave the suggestion while disposing of a PIL petition from Nervazhi Iyakkam Trust, seeking a direction to the authorities to frame a new scheme to vaccinate the students above 18, pursuing higher education along with teaching and non-teaching staff of the institutions that provide higher education on an immediate basis and consequently take effective steps to re-start in-person classes.

The judges said it needs to be recorded that the petition has served out its purpose. Most students involved in higher education, together with the teaching and non-teaching staff, had been vaccinated. At any rate, those interested in getting vaccinated have had an opportunity in such regard. Several institutions have also opened and classes are being conducted.

Virtual classes had been conducted across the board. While the atmosphere of being together in a school or in a college or a university must also be experienced as much as the education imparted there, students may exercise the choice of attending classes on the virtual mode, subject to obtaining permission or in cases when they are unwell or the like. Indeed, several students who spend a lot of time travelling may be spared the daily trouble by choosing which of the days to attend classes physically and which others to attend on the virtual mode, subject to any rules or regulations that may be prescribed in such regard, the bench said.

The idea of the court was to initiate a discussion to continue some form of education on the virtual mode, whether as a substitute for the physical mode or in addition to the physical mode or as a combination. Papers had been filed by the University Grants Commission and the All India Council for Technical Education indicating how several courses were permitted online, while others are not. It might do well for all the nodal bodies to re-visit the matter, without being unnecessarily rigid, so that education may be more accessible, for instance to persons with disabilities who may have locomotor disabilities and face difficulty in travelling.

However, since the petition had worked itself out and there were no reports yet of a further surge, though a substantial part of the festive season was already over, the bench hoped that life could return to normal, but with the lessons learnt from the pandemic in alternative forms of conducting business or education not to be forgotten, so that the virtual mode of operation could go on hand in hand with the physical mode students, the bench added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021