Maha: Committee on pre-IAS training centers submits report

A committee set up for suggesting improvement in the pre-Indian Administrative Service training centers submitted its report to the Maharashtra government on Thursday, an official release said.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant accepted the report during a virtual meeting. ''The recommendations in this report will be implemented immediately by holding a meeting with all the concerned officers and committee members next week,'' he said.

The committee was headed by Dnyaneshwar Mulye, a member of the National Human Rights Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)