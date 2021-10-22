Left Menu

Maha: Committee on pre-IAS training centers submits report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 00:03 IST
Maha: Committee on pre-IAS training centers submits report
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@IASassociation)
  • Country:
  • India

A committee set up for suggesting improvement in the pre-Indian Administrative Service training centers submitted its report to the Maharashtra government on Thursday, an official release said.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant accepted the report during a virtual meeting. ''The recommendations in this report will be implemented immediately by holding a meeting with all the concerned officers and committee members next week,'' he said.

The committee was headed by Dnyaneshwar Mulye, a member of the National Human Rights Commission.

