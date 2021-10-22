Indian National Memory Championship 2021, Education Minister of Telangana Releases the Poster

October 21: The Indian National Memory Championship is happening on 31st October 2021. More than 1000 students, teachers, adults, and professionals from various walks of life from all over the country are participating in this Championship.

The Education Minister of Telangana, Smt P Sabita Indra Reddy and Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS Principal Secretary IT Department Govt of TS, had released the poster of the Championship.

Talking about the importance of Memory Sports, the education minister said that the way we do physical exercise for our body, we should do daily mental exercises to keep our brain fit. By learning, practicing and mastering these memory activities and taking part in the Championship, all people can overcome Alzheimer’s and dementia. Especially all the students must learn these memory techniques to excel in their academic and professional life.

Squadron Leader Jayasimha, President World Memory Council for India, and Mr Sudheer Sandra (Psychologist, Founder - SUPAR School) and Nikeelu Gunda ( CEO - Digital Connect) have participated in the Poster Launch.

The Indian National Memory Championship, an Online Memory Championship, will be held on 31st October 2021 Sunday. It is open for participation for all Indian and foreign citizens of all ages.

Our ability to remember is being eroded day by day. Most of the students are not aware of scientific methods of memorization; hence they are going through a lot of stress and failure. Whether a student, a professional or any adult, memory is at the heart of everything we do - academics, examinations, communication, creativity, and thinking - indeed, it is the root of our existence. Hence, there is a need to train and practice memory as a sport, as a hobby so that we remain active throughout our life. Participation in this Memory championship will give an opportunity for the students to master these techniques and excel in their examinations.

India has hosted 10 Offline and 1 Online National Memory Championships so far. Due to the existing Global Pandemic, the World Memory Sports Council for India is organising the Indian Open Memory Championship 2021 also ONLINE. This year's Online Memory Championship is the improvised version of last year's Online Memory Championship with the best security features and most user friendly without any technical hiccups.

World Memory Sports Council for India: World Memory Sports Council for India is headed by Squadron Leader Jayasimha, Multiple Guinness World Record Holder. He had been training and conducting students for Memory Championships for a Decade. He has trained more than 1M People across the globe and is known for memory, Speed Training & Mentalism. He got featured on BBC, National Geographic Channel & amp; All Major Publications. With a vision to create World Memory Champions from India, he has organised Memory Championships in India.

The Highlights of Indian National Memory Championship 2021 (Online): The Winner of the National Open Memory Championship-2021 will be awarded the title ''Indian National Memory Champion - 2021''.

A prize worth Rs 10,000,00/- allocated for the winners (Cash Prize & Digital Courses).

Award certificates of Recognition & Medals to the overall top 10 participants of the championship will be awarded in each category & a Participation Certificate for everyone who participates.

The contestants would be awarded National Rankings. The individual scores and the rankings will be put up on the official website (https://nationalmemorycouncilofindia.com).

Categories of IMC 2021: The Indian Memory Championship will be organized under the following four categories: Kids: Age 12 years or under: Born in 2009 or after Junior: Age 13 to 17 years: Born 2003 – 2008 Adults: Age 18 to 59 years: Born 1961 – 2000 Senior: Age 60 years and above: Born before 1961 First Prize: Rs 50,000/- & Trophy & a certificate (Lifetime Membership, Courses Worth 35,000/- + 15K Cash Prize) Second Prize: Rs 40,000/- & Trophy & a certificate (Lifetime Membership, Courses Worth 30,000/- + 10K Cash Prize) Third Prize: Rs 30,000/- & Trophy & a certificate (Lifetime Membership, Courses Worth 25,000/- + 5K Cash Prize) Different Disciplines: There will be overall five disciplines for winning the Memory Championships: * Memorising Random Numbers * Memorising Random Words * Memorising Binary Numbers * Memorising Playing Cards * Memorising Historic / Future Dates There will be marks allotted for each discipline. The Memory Athlete with the highest score of these five disciplines will be declared the Indian Memory Champion 2021.

Prize Fund & the Title: The overall winner will be awarded the title, ''The Indian National Memory Champion - 2021''.

The overall Prizes Worth Rs 10,000,00/- will be distributed as below: Overall Winners: First Prize Worth Rs 100,000/- & Trophy & a Certificate (Lifetime Courses Access Worth 75K + 25K Cash Prizes) Second Prize: Rs 75,000/- & amp; Trophy & a Certificate (Lifetime Courses Access Worth 60K + 15K Cash Prizes) Third Prize: Rs 50,000/- & Trophy & a Certificate (Lifetime Courses Access Worth 40K + 10K Cash Prizes) Special Prize: Youngest Memory Kid will get All Access Junior Pass Worth Rs. 25000/- Who can Participate & How to Register? The championship is open-to-all Indian & Foreign Nationals to compete in the Kids, Junior, Adult and Senior Category. You may visit the OFFICIAL National Memory Council of India website: Register at: (https://www.jayasimha.in) or (https://nationalmemorycouncilofindia.com) or call us on 9985031777, 9985041777 or 9866018989.

Competition Schedule & Procedure: This is an online Championship. The date of the Championship is 31st October 2021, Sunday at 10 am. The venue will be your house, school, or office at any location that is convenient to you so anyone across the world can attend.

