India can become world's edtech capital: Kant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 14:33 IST
Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Friday said India can become the edtech capital of the world, with the private sector playing a key role and the public sector acting as a facilitator.

Speaking at a virtual conference of Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), Kant also said India needs to significantly improve its learning outcomes, and technology can help the country leapfrog in a big way.

''I am confident that India can become the edtech capital of the world with the private sector playing a key role and the public sector acting as a facilitator,'' he said.

Kant said affordable internet connectivity and technology-based infrastructure are the only ways to enhance the education sector in the country.

''Relying only on physical infrastructure will not be sufficient,'' he noted.

According to the Niti Aayog CEO, the Indian edtech ecosystem has great growth potential. ''But more importantly, the country will progress, students will learn, and learning outcomes will improve,'' he said, adding that comprehensive edtech architecture will help with better access to education, especially to disadvantaged groups.

Also speaking at the event, Byju's founder and CEO Byju Raveendran said through edtech, there is an opportunity for students to learn, but India can also become a global talent pool for teachers.

''We talk about the democratic dividend on the one hand, but if they don't have access to education, it's not of much use. ''On the other hand, if we do provide it, it's a huge opportunity for India,'' he said.

