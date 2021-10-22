Left Menu

DPCC signs MoU with IIT Kanpur for study on real-time apportionment of pollutants

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee DPCC on Friday signed an MoU with IIT Kanpur for a study on real-time apportionment of pollutants for effective management of pollution in the city, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday. All modalities have been completed and a memorandum of understanding MoU has been signed with IIT-Kanpur for real-time apportionment of pollutants study.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 15:44 IST
DPCC signs MoU with IIT Kanpur for study on real-time apportionment of pollutants
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Friday signed an MoU with IIT Kanpur for a study on the real-time apportionment of pollutants for effective management of pollution in the city, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday. The minister said that the duration of the study will be of 23 months.

He said that it will be the first-of-its-kind effort to understand the source of pollution on a real-time basis. ''Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur had made a presentation before Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in February. All modalities have been completed and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with IIT-Kanpur for real-time apportionment of pollutants study. A report will be submitted after the study and the government will find the solution accordingly,'' Rai said in a press conference. He said there are many studies available but the real-time source of pollution in Delhi is not accurately known. Rai said this study will help find a solution to this situation.

The move was approved by the Delhi Cabinet earlier this month. According to officials of the environment department, the Rs 12-crore project will help identify the factors responsible for the increase in air pollution at any spot in Delhi such as vehicles, dust, biomass burning, stubble burning, and emissions from industries.

A mobile laboratory equipped with instruments will scour various areas in Delhi. There will be a supersite where data will be collected and interpreted for necessary action, officials said.

Based on the results obtained, the Delhi government will be able to take the necessary actions to curb the sources of pollution, Rai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021