DPCC signs MoU with IIT Kanpur for study on real-time apportionment of pollutants

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Friday signed an MoU with IIT Kanpur for a study on the real-time apportionment of pollutants for effective management of pollution in the city, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday. The minister said that the duration of the study will be of 23 months.

He said that it will be the first-of-its-kind effort to understand the source of pollution on a real-time basis. ''Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur had made a presentation before Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in February. All modalities have been completed and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with IIT-Kanpur for real-time apportionment of pollutants study. A report will be submitted after the study and the government will find the solution accordingly,'' Rai said in a press conference. He said there are many studies available but the real-time source of pollution in Delhi is not accurately known. Rai said this study will help find a solution to this situation.

The move was approved by the Delhi Cabinet earlier this month. According to officials of the environment department, the Rs 12-crore project will help identify the factors responsible for the increase in air pollution at any spot in Delhi such as vehicles, dust, biomass burning, stubble burning, and emissions from industries.

A mobile laboratory equipped with instruments will scour various areas in Delhi. There will be a supersite where data will be collected and interpreted for necessary action, officials said.

Based on the results obtained, the Delhi government will be able to take the necessary actions to curb the sources of pollution, Rai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)