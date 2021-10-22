Edtech Platform 'SpeEdLabs' Empowers 'Hybrid Education Model' with Involvement of Both Students and Teachers Equally

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly taught us the importance of online education and the value addition offline education can bring to the learning process for students of all hues. As many educationists around the world have pointed out, the future of education is going to be ‘hybrid’ - which has the right balance of online and offline learning. SpeEdLabs - a visionary AI-based platform in the Ed-Tech space is now offering this balance through a customized learning and coaching experience to provide each student with resources, assessments, study plans that are best suited to him or her, rather than a one size fits all approach. Interestingly, while SpeEdLabs deploys AI in the learning domain, it does not take the teacher out of the equation. Conversely, SpeEdLabs functions on a strong ‘teacher-meets-technology’ approach that maximizes the potential of both the teacher and digital mediums for students’ growth. Most of the online learning platforms today minimize the role of a teacher, but SpeEdLabs is an exception. On this platform, teachers are equipped with AI-driven insights into student performance and resources that can help them craft better learning plans for each student. Through consistent practice on its platform and by working with insights-aided teachers, SpeEdLabs has found a hybrid learning model that has seen remarkable outcomes for students across the country. Students from various age groups and streams can find a suitable offering that matches their learning requirements on the SpeEdLabs platform. Students from all boards – ICSE, CBSE, IGCSE, IBDP, AS-A, CIE, HSC and SSC – starting from grade 6 to 12 will find an engaging learning experience on the platform. SpeEdLabs is offers learning experiences not only to the school students but also to those appearing for competitive examinations such as JEE (main and advanced), NEET, NTSE, BITSAT, and MHCET. SpeEdLabs is serving over 100,000 students and engaged with over 2500 teachers/coaching partners spread across 200 cities in 23 states of India. Currently, there are over 3 lakh questions available on the AI practice platform for the students. The students can practice solving these questions and get assessed by the teachers, thus improving their overall learning performance. SpeEdLabs was founded by Vivek Varshney - an alumnus of IIM Lucknow and IIT Kanpur, who has over 15 years of experience in the field of education innovation. He has designed a unique hybrid pedagogy finding the right balance between AI ed-tech and classroom teaching. Speaking about SpeEdLabs platform, Founder - Vivek Varshney explains, “There are two aspects of learning – one is lecture materials where some teacher explains a theory, formula, concept, knowledge, and then the second aspect is self-study. Technology can play a huge role in your improvement in self-study side, which is the core of learning. We are empowering students between class 6 to 12 to learn better by practicing at their own speed, getting adaptive practice which is different questions for different students based on their gaps. After the practice, they are given proper insights and analytics on what was right, what was wrong, speed , accuracy, and what was wrong with the attempt. We have been able to help thousands of students, who have done much better than they expected, and their confidence has grown and so has the command on concepts.” Vivek Varshney further added, “I personally believe that just attending online class is an incomplete solution. That only works for top 10 per cent of students, who are already motivated and who are brilliant. But if you talk to 90 per cent of the students and their parents, none of them are happy because they are not getting the complete learning. Many of them are not even taking notes and just watch the class like a movie. This problem is being seen across geographies, even in Metro cities where students are comfortable with technology. At SpeEdLabs, our vision is that a personalized education is the bridge between dreams and capabilities. If you can give proper insight to every student, then they can perform better in academics, increasing both their confidence and knowledge.'' About SpeEdLabs SpeEdLabs, founded by Vivek Varshney - IIT and IIM Alumni, is a Smart Practice and Learning Platform that uses a combination of Artificial Intelligence & Adaptive Learning to ensure personalized learning for each student. The platform cross references the efforts/performance of each student with graded conceptual building blocks and suggests Personalised Improvement Plans helping better performance at school & competitive levels. The platform also allows for peer group benchmarking nationally and is already the chosen partner in learning for more than 1,00,000 students across India with CBSE/ICSE/IGCSE/IB affiliation spanning 200+ cities across India, and also used by 2,500+ Coaching Institutes as their digital learning platform. At the very core of this framework is deep pedagogical expertise of hundreds of years of collective teaching experience and knowledge of IITian/NITian teachers.

Students and Teachers who wish to benefit from the SpeEdLabs platform may please visit www.speedlabs.in. They can email their interest to info@speedlabs.in or call on +1800 4198902 or +91 36668684.

