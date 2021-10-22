Left Menu

Govt to constitute joint Hindi advisory committee for ministries of earth sciences and S&T

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 19:44 IST
The government said it has decided to constitute a joint Hindi advisory committee for the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences to advise the departments concerned in matters relating to the provisions of official languages and for the progressive use of Hindi in official work.

The tenure of members of the committee will ordinarily be three years from the date of its composition. There will be 32 members in the committee.

In a gazette resolution, the Science and Technology Ministry said the functions of the committee will be to advise the departments concerned in matters relating to the provisions of the official languages enshrined in the Constitution, decisions of Kendriya Hindi Samiti and the instructions issued by the Department of the Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs for the progressive use of Hindi in official work.

