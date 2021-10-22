Left Menu

Odisha, Punjab register thumping wins in Senior Women's National Hockey

In the other Pool E match, Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Arunachal 5-0, while in Pool A, Hockey Haryana eased past Puducherry Hockey with a comprehensive 25-0 victory. Hockey Maharashtra defeated Hockey Bihar 7-0 in Pool B, while in the final match of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh registered a comprehensive 15-0 win over Hockey Bengal.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Odisha and Punjab registered comprehensive victories over Himachal and Andhra Pradesh in their respective pool matches of the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here on Friday. Chandigarh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh also won their respective pool games on the second day of the competition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

