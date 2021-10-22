Odisha, Punjab register thumping wins in Senior Women's National Hockey

Odisha and Punjab registered comprehensive victories over Himachal and Andhra Pradesh in their respective pool matches of the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here on Friday. Chandigarh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh also won their respective pool games on the second day of the competition.

In the first match of the day, Odisha thrashed Hockey Himachal 18-0 in Pool D, while Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh 12-0 in Pool E. In the other Pool E match, Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Arunachal 5-0, while in Pool A, Hockey Haryana eased past Puducherry Hockey with a comprehensive 25-0 victory. Hockey Maharashtra defeated Hockey Bihar 7-0 in Pool B, while in the final match of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh registered a comprehensive 15-0 win over Hockey Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)