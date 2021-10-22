Left Menu

ISKCON devotees to take part in protest on Oct 23 to demand protection for Bangladesh's Hindus

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 22-10-2021 22:11 IST
ISKCON devotees to take part in protest on Oct 23 to demand protection for Bangladesh's Hindus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Devotees of ISKCON Vrindavan will take part in a worldwide peaceful demonstration on October 23 to demand justice and protection for the movement's Bangladesh-based members and Hindus, who are facing violent attacks in the neighbouring country, an official said on Friday.

''The students of Bhaktivedanta Gurukul International School (BGIS) will also join the peaceful protest that will be held in front of the office of the district magistrate,'' ISKCON spokesperson Bimal Krishna Dasa told reporters.

Bangladesh has been witnessing attacks on the Hindu minority community, vandalisation of temples and Durga Puja marquees. Communal tension has been brewing over an alleged incident of blasphemy at a Durga Puja venue in Comilla last week that triggered clashes in many districts.

Dasa said Hindus are shocked and saddened by the series of violent attacks on their fellow community members, an ISKCON temple and its members in Bangladesh.

As part of the demonstration, the Global Kirtan Protest, participants will express solidarity with Hindus of Bangladesh and demand justice and safety for them from the country's government.

According to reports, an ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali district was vandalised and a devotee was killed by a mob.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

