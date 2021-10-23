Odisha BJD leader urges Scindia to start direct flight services between Bhubaneswar, Dehradun

Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-10-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 20:33 IST
Senior BJD leader A U Singh Deo on Saturday urged Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to commence direct flight services between Uttarakhand's Dehradun and Odisha's Bhubaneswar to promote tourism in the two states. Odisha's capital is one of the most visited destinations in eastern India, while Dehradun is the gateway to the Himalayan region, he said. ''Kindly instruct officials to do needful for starting a direct flight between Dehradun and Bhubaneswar, which will be of great support for devotees and tourists as well,'' the former Odisha tourism minister said in a letter to Scindia. Both the cities are needed to be connected with direct flights as such services in more than 350 new routes have been introduced by the aviation ministry, Singh Deo claimed. Bhubaneswar, the Temple City, is now known as the health and education hub of eastern India with a large number of super speciality hospitals and medical colleges and several universities to cater to the need of students, he said. Dehradun is an entry point to several tourist destinations like Mussoorie, Uttarkashi, Haridwar and Rishikesh, the former Rajya Sabha MP said. He congratulated the aviation minister for taking the initiative to start flight services between Bhubaneswar and Rajashthan's Jaipur.

