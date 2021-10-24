Left Menu

Govt gave nod to 157 new medical colleges in India since 2014: Health ministry

With the objective of creating 10,000 MBBS seats in government colleges in the country, the health ministry said it is implementing the CSS for upgradation of existing state government or central government medical colleges to increase MBBS seats.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 13:40 IST
Govt gave nod to 157 new medical colleges in India since 2014: Health ministry
  • Country:
  • India

The government has given nod to 157 new medical colleges in India since 2014 and has invested Rs 17,691.08 crore on these projects, the Union health ministry said. On completion, nearly 16,000 undergraduate medical seats would be added, it said.

''Of these, 6,500 seats have already been created with the functioning of 64 new medical colleges. Under the centrally sponsored schemes (CSS), the central government has also provided about Rs 2,451.1 crore for upgradation of existing state government or central government medical colleges to increase MBBS seats in the country,'' the ministry said in a statement.

The government of India has relentlessly pursued the aim of cultivating more human resources through centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) that seek to address not only the issues of equity in medical education but also geographic disparity in availability of medical care. ''Medical colleges are established in districts, which do not have either a government or a private medical college. Preference is given to underserved/backward/aspirational districts. Under three phases of the scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved, out of which 63 medical colleges are already functional. Of the 157 new colleges that are being established under the CSS, 39 are being set up in aspirational districts,'' the ministry said. With the objective of creating 10,000 MBBS seats in government colleges in the country, the health ministry said it is implementing the CSS for upgradation of existing state government or central government medical colleges to increase MBBS seats. The funding pattern is 90:10 by central and state governments, respectively, for northeastern states and special category states and 60:40 for other states with the upper ceiling cost pegged at Rs 1.20 crore per seat. A total of 48 colleges in 15 states have been approved for increase of 3,325 seats with Rs 6719.11 crore released as central share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021