Patwari exam: Coaching institute owner, govt school clerk held in Rajasthan for malpractice

The police on Sunday arrested a private coaching institute owner for allegedly selling fake question papers to aspirants of Patwari recruitment exam and held a government school clerk on the charge of impersonating as a candidate of the exam.

The two-day exam for recruitment of village-level revenue officers concluded on Sunday. Mobile Internet services were suspended for two days to curb cheating in the exam.

Jaipur Rural SP Shankar Dutt Sharma said Praveen Gurjar, who ran a coaching institute in the Chandwaji area of Jaipur district had promised to provide some aspirants question papers of the exam in advance for Rs 10 lakh each.

Gurjar had taken Rs 4 lakh advance from the candidates and also their documents, the police officer said, adding the question paper provided by Gurjar was fake.

He has been arrested and a case registered under relevant sections of the IPC, Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Sunil Godara, a lower division clerk of a government school was arrested for appearing in the examination as a dummy candidate. He had also appeared as a dummy candidate in Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021, DCP Harendra Mahawar said.

He appeared in the exam on behalf of Bhupendra Kumar Meena of Dausa district, police said. The Patwari recruitment exam was held to fill over 5,300 posts. As many as 15.62 lakh candidates have registered to appear for exam held at 1,170 centres in 23 districts.

