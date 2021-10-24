Suspended govt official held in connection with preparing fake documents: UP STF

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police has arrested a suspended finance and accounts officer posted in the office of the basic education officer in Deoria in connection with preparing fake approval letters.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the STF said on July 19, a case was registered at the Deoria Kotwali police station in connection with the theft of a dispatch register of 2010-11 from the basic education department's office.

It is alleged that the dispatch register was used to prepare fake documents and commit fraud by finance and accounts officer Jagdish Prasad Srivastava, who was arrested from Gorakhpur on Saturday.

During interrogation, Srivastava told the STF that the stolen register was misused for fake appointments.

The STF said it seems spaces and serial numbers were left at various places in the register so that something could be written on a back date.

