MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence successfully conducted Campus Immersion Programme for PG Diploma Students

PUNE, India, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence (MIT FuSE), MIT Art, Design and Technology University continues with its endeavour to train students & working professionals on emerging technologies, conducted iMPACT: Campus Immersion Programme for Accelerating CAREER Transformation for future leaders studying in PG Diploma Courses. The Campus Immersion Programme was organized from Oct. 15 to 18, 2021 in association with MIT School of Holistic Development, MIT School of Corporate Innovation & Leadership, MIT Vishwashanti Sangeet Kala Academy, MIT School of Drama, and MIT School of Film & Television. The immersion programme was well thought-out with an assurance of opening doors to view knowledge through a broader horizon, a commitment of making learning fun and enriching. The immersion programme aided the students in seeing things 'differently'.

MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence (MIT FuSE) conceptualized & curated the immersion programme to emphasize on critical thinking, research, engagement with diverse ideas and perspectives, while inculcating the values of leadership, teamwork, and effective communication through the iMPACT. This programme helped the students to strengthen their skills through a mix of exciting academic and non-academic courses which provided a strong foundation to succeed in college, and beyond. The sessions planned were designed to be contemporary and relevant, with content and delivery that goes beyond what is usually covered in a traditional classroom. This was a unique initiative to provide the PG Diploma students with an opportunity to experience college life, with engagement activities that had been carefully planned and structured with their curriculum, interests and needs in mind. Along with the power-packed sessions by stalwarts from Industry and academia, the students also explored life-skills & team building activities on the lush green MIT-ADT University campus. The programme brought together students & working professionals from all around the country.

Through a combination of academic and non-academic sessions, the programme aimed to improve the talents of participating students, laying a strong basis for success in their curriculum and beyond. Empathy with peers, Appreciating Nature, Critical thinking and interaction with others' ideas and perspectives were encouraged in the programme, which also instilled leadership, teamwork, and effective communication qualities. The students took part in a variety of sessions, outdoor and co-curricular activities, and an exciting trek.

An exclusive session on Decoding Nature delivered by Prof. Dhimant Panchal, Professor - 'Prof. H. Kumar Vyas Design Chair' & Former Director, MIT ID took the participants through the marvels of nature & explained on how to become a good observer in terms of size, shape, patterns & textures to get inspired from. He also pointed out the mysteries in nature, especially for patterns and textures seen and how it relates to humans and other creatures.

Mr. Umesh Kaul, Global Enterprise Thought Leader & SAP Practitioner conducted a session on 'Demystifying Emerging Technologies for Sustainable Growth: Adoption & Implementation' where he emphasized on why & how an enterprise today needs to be resilient, sustainable and compassionate for consistent growth.

'Air Quality and Climate Change' was a special session engaged by Dr. Gufran Beig, Scientist 'G', Programme Director, SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (Ministry of Earth Sciences, Govt. of India). Dr. Beig highlighted on environmental science aspects of atmosphere and air quality where he appealed to all the students to think over climate change & their crucial role for air quality. Shri Sachin Sharangpani, GM & Business Head-Training Services Group, Atos India shared his career journey with the participants and narrated interesting anecdotes from his life experiences.

Dr. Rahul More, Director-Strategy, Innovation & Operations, MIT-ADT University created an aura of mystery with interesting stories to retrospect and think beyond what is known, with 'Accelerating Orbit Shifter within You'. Mr. Sunil Patil, Senior Corporate Trainer focussed on the importance and steps for effective time management with the session entitled, 'Either you Manage it or Let it manage'. He also conducted Ice-breaking games to energise the students.

Dr. Nachiket Thakur, Director MIT ID reiterated the importance of Empathy in an organisation. He also suggested in his session, 'Leading with Empathy' to go through Apathy, Sympathy and Antipathy because these all understood together will help a person be more empathetic towards others. Prof. Harshit Desai, Director MITID Innovation Programme conducted an exhilarating session on 'Design Driven Innovation' which emphasized the role of nature and its influence on innovations. Dr. Amol Kalgaonkar, BU Head - SAP TS India & Global Head SAP AMM gave an overview on skills necessary for career advancement with the session, 'Leadership Essentials for Career Growth'. He pointed out that automation leaders have the additional responsibility of creating additional jobs. This will bring assurance that Artificial Intelligence is not here to replace the human force.

Dr. Atul Patil, Director MIT SHD, conducted an exciting exercise in his session, 'Essence of Team Building'. These exercises were not just fun for the participants but gave them a valuable lesson in the power of teamwork and unity through reflections at various instances of leadership styles.

One of the highlights of the programme was a tribute to the showman of Bollywood, Shri Raj Kapoor ji. A night of soulful melodies was presented by the students of MIT Vishwashanti Sangeet Kala Academy under the guidance of Shri. Adinath Mangeshkar, Secretary-General at MIT-ADT University, on October 17th. It revived iconic songs from the era of Ranbir Raj Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor, highlighting the contribution of the Kapoor family in Indian cinema. This being more nostalgic at the Raj Kapoor Auditorium, MIT-ADT University Campus which was once the abode of the legendary family. On October 18th, the students enjoyed a Theatre EVE (Lights, Camera & Action) which was presented by the students of MIT School of Drama, under the mentorship of bollywood veteran, Dr. Jabbar Patel, Shri Amit Tyagi & Dr. Amol Deshmukh. Through the Theatre EVE, students of Dramatic Arts faculty performed stunning monologues which gave goose bumps to the PG Diploma students.

Health and Fitness was also an integrant in the 4-day Immersion programme to bring awareness and encourage the practice of Yoga and meditation to keep the mind balanced and equanimous in all vicissitudes of life. For this, yoga sessions in the morning were arranged and conducted by Prof. Vikramsingh Tomar, Senior Yoga Trainer, at MIT SHD. A trek was also organised and guided to explore the unexplored nearby valley at Ramdara. The students got an opportunity to experience an adrenaline rush and apart from trekking and yoga, the students had a lot of fun together. Hon. Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, Executive President & Vice-Chancellor, MIT Art, Design & Technology University applauded the team MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence for arranging such a superlative & very well curated Campus Immersion Programme. He complimented that this type of immersion programme always helps a lot to improve social awareness, impart life-skills, and instil a sense of empathy. He was glad to see that the students participated in all the planned activities with full energy and vigour and definitely could get a life transformation experience at the MIT-ADT University culture and hospitality. MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence has been promoting awareness on the adoption of emerging technologies to generate smart & employable technocrats with the aim to instil confidence, develop soft skills and cutting-edge technical skills.

Prof. Suraj Bhoyar, Project Director at MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence, said, ''We are quite sure that the immersion programme has had a positive impact on our students and they would consider the learnings for betterment & career transformation. Most of them are looking forward to coming back to MIT-ADT University for the next programme.'' He has also promised more such programmes in future for the benefit of the students pursuing a PG Diploma courses at the university.

On morning Oct. 19th, the campus immersion programme concluded with a certificate & welcome kit distribution to all the PG Diploma students and keynote resource speakers for their active participation and contribution. Prof. Vilas Khedekar & Ms. Smruti Shelke from MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence (MIT FuSE) compered the programme and Ms. Apurva Kurhekar assisted the overall execution of the immersion programme.

About MIT-ADT University MAEER's Trust which is known to set the strong precedence for the privatization of Engineering education in Maharashtra had taken a first mover's advantage by establishing the Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT-Pune), in 1983, which continues to remain the flagship institute of the group.

MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune has been established under the MIT Art, Design and Technology University Act, 2015 (Maharashtra Act No. XXXIX of 2015). The University commenced its operations successfully from 27th June 2016. The University is a self-financed institution and empowered to award the degrees under section 22 of the University Grants Commission act, 1956. The University has a unique blend of Art, Design, and Technology as the core of its academics.

Recently, MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune has accomplished the following accolades: 1. Ranked 26th for ARIIA 2020 by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

2. Received 5 Star rating for exemplary performance by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Council, Govt. of India.

3. Conferred with Best University Campus Award by ASSOCHAM, New Delhi 4. Granted with Atal Incubation Centre under ATAL Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Govt. of India MIT Art, Design and Technology University has been taking a holistic approach towards imparting education wherein the students are being motivated to build a complete winning personality which is ''physically fit, intellectually sharp, mentally alert and spiritually elevated''. The students are being encouraged to participate in yoga, meditation, physical training, spiritual elevation, communication skills, and other personality development programmes. Currently, we have 7500+ students studying in various schools of higher education under the University viz. Engineering and Technology, Food Technology, Bioengineering, Arts, Design, Marine Engineering, Journalism and Broadcasting, Film and Television, Music (Hindustani Classical Vocal and Instrumental), Teacher Education, and Vedic Sciences

