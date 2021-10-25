Scuffle between Kashmiri, UP, Bihar students at Punjab institute after India-Pak cricket match
- Country:
- India
A scuffle broke out between some Kashmiri students and those from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar at an engineering institute in Punjab's Sangrur district following a T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, police said on Monday.
The incident took place after some slogans were raised after the match on Sunday night, said police.
Some students hailing from Kashmir and others belonging to UP and Bihar were watching the match in their respective rooms at Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology in Sangrur.
Heated exchanges also took place between the students after the match in which India lost to Pakistan.
Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on social media purportedly showing a Kashmiri student alleging that some students from Uttar Pradesh barged into their room.
''We were watching the match here and some students from Uttar Pradesh forcibly came inside. We are here to study,” alleged the student while showing damage to his room in the video.
Police said they were investigating the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Bhai Gurdas Institute
- Bihar
- Uttar
- Sangrur
- Kashmiri
- Kashmir
- India
- a T20 World Cup
- Pakistan
ALSO READ
Kashmiri Pandits in US condemn targeted civilian killings; ask India to re-evaluate Kashmir policy
Killings reflect attempt to divide Kashmiri society on communal lines: Lt Gen DP Pandey
Civilian killings sign of frustration by terrorists in Kashmir: BJP
Three people arrested in south Kashmir for their alleged association with Islamic State of Iraq and Syria: NIA spokesperson.
NIA carries out searches in Kashmir, arrests 2 TRF 'operatives'