Scuffle between Kashmiri, UP, Bihar students at Punjab institute after India-Pak cricket match

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-10-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 11:50 IST
A scuffle broke out between some Kashmiri students and those from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar at an engineering institute in Punjab's Sangrur district following a T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, police said on Monday.

The incident took place after some slogans were raised after the match on Sunday night, said police.

Some students hailing from Kashmir and others belonging to UP and Bihar were watching the match in their respective rooms at Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology in Sangrur.

Heated exchanges also took place between the students after the match in which India lost to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on social media purportedly showing a Kashmiri student alleging that some students from Uttar Pradesh barged into their room.

''We were watching the match here and some students from Uttar Pradesh forcibly came inside. We are here to study,” alleged the student while showing damage to his room in the video.

Police said they were investigating the matter.

