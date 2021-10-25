Algeria’s key economic indicators to improve by end of the year - state news agency

Algeria's key economic and financial indicators are set to improve by end of 2021, Algeria Press Service reported on Monday, citing the Prime Minister, Aimene Benabderrahmane.

The improvement in the economic and financial activity will be backed by 10% growth in the hydrocarbon sector, which posted a decline the last year, the state news agency said.

