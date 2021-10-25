Schools reopen for class 8 students in Odisha

Left Menu

According to a notification issued by the School and Mass Education department, both government and private schools have reopened for class 8 students and the classes were held between 9 am and 12.30 pm. While the online option will continue, students can attend the offline classes in consultation with their parents.Due to the onset of the pandemic, classroom teaching had been suspended since March last year.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-10-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 17:37 IST
Schools in Odisha reopened for students of class 8 on Monday while adhering to COVID-19 protocols. According to a notification issued by the School and Mass Education department, both government and private schools have reopened for class 8 students and the classes were held between 9 am and 12.30 pm. Classroom teaching had started for classes 10 and 12 on July 26 and classes for class 11 pupils had commenced from October 21. While the online option will continue, students can attend the offline classes in consultation with their parents.

Due to the onset of the pandemic, classroom teaching had been suspended since March last year. The pupils have since studied online. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) emphasised the need for maintaining social distancing and queue management inside and at the entrance of the school premises, besides making markings on the floor or ground at a gap of six feet.

It also said that students should be allotted seats at a safe distance from each other inside the classrooms and fixed seating arrangements should be made. A particular seat should be earmarked for each student.

Referring to mid-day meals provided in government schools, the SOP said that the students will be provided dry food instead of cooked meals in the school. There will be a special examination on October 27, 28, and 29 and attempts will be made to develop a fearless environment in the school, the notification said.

The school authorities were asked to make adequate arrangements for soap and running water in washrooms. Hand sanitizers for teachers, students, and staff must be available in each classroom, it said.

