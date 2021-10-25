Left Menu

Sports ministry upgrades 3 new facilities as KISCE

The Sports Ministry has upgraded three new existing sports facilities across the country as Khelo India Sports Centres of Excellence KISCE. The total number of KISCEs now standing at 27 across 26 States and Union Territories.With a vision to make India one of the top 10 countries in 2028 Olympics, the Khelo India State Centres of Excellence aim to provide the athletes world-class specialised training.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 17:46 IST
Sports ministry upgrades 3 new facilities as KISCE
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports Ministry has upgraded three new existing sports facilities across the country as Khelo India Sports Centres of Excellence (KISCE). The Guru Gobind Singh Sports College in Lucknow, the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi along with the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai have been designated as KISCEs after the respective state governments made the proposals. The total number of KISCEs now standing at 27 across 26 States and Union Territories.

With a vision to make India one of the top 10 countries in 2028 Olympics, the Khelo India State Centres of Excellence aim to provide the athletes world-class specialised training. The centres will also have High performance Manager to ensure quality of sports science input and performance management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021