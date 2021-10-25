Left Menu

Teenager killed in car-truck collision on national highway in Ambala

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 25-10-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 18:23 IST
Teenager killed in car-truck collision on national highway in Ambala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A teenaged school student was killed while his friend sustained serious injuries when the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck on the Ambala-Delhi National Highway near Ambala City on Monday, police said.

Police took the duo to civil hospital where doctors declared the teenager brought dead while his friend was referred to PGIMER Chandigarh.

Both the students were out on a drive when a truck ahead of them suddenly applied brakes and their car rammed into its rear, police said.

The matter is being investigated, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

