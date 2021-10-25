Teenager killed in car-truck collision on national highway in Ambala

A teenaged school student was killed while his friend sustained serious injuries when the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck on the Ambala-Delhi National Highway near Ambala City on Monday, police said.

Police took the duo to civil hospital where doctors declared the teenager brought dead while his friend was referred to PGIMER Chandigarh.

Both the students were out on a drive when a truck ahead of them suddenly applied brakes and their car rammed into its rear, police said.

The matter is being investigated, they said.

