Curadev Sponsors Gold Medal to the top ranked Masters' student of the Pharmacology & Toxicology department at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati
As part of this initiative, Curadev has sponsored the Gold Medal awarded to the top-rankedMasters student Pharmacology Toxicology at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research NIPER, Guwahati.About Curadev Pharma We are a small molecule drug discovery biotech with an exciting portfolio of research programs that have yielded patent protected drug candidates.
NOIDA, India, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curadev's emphasis on education stems from its transformational effects on the individual and society at large. While education is of primary importance, we place great value on an individual's drive for excellence and are keen on nurturing this precious fire in young Indians. To this end, Curadev's, ''Recognizing Excellence'' initiative identifies and rewards meritorious youngsters from top-tier educational institutes, NGOs that make a difference, and individual innovators and entrepreneurs. As part of this initiative, Curadev has sponsored the Gold Medal awarded to the top-rankedMasters' student (Pharmacology & Toxicology) at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati.
About Curadev Pharma We are a small molecule drug discovery biotech with an exciting portfolio of research programs that have yielded patent protected drug candidates. Founded in 2010, Curadev has created a premier translational research organization known for prescient target selection and high quality, data-driven program execution. Our programs seek to ameliorate disease by translating cutting edge discoveries into new medicines. We have swiftly established our credentials by successfully creating and out-licensing our small molecule patents to major pharmaceutical companies.
To know more about Curadev, visit our website www.curadev.in.
