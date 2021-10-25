West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Monday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here, sources said.

He has been diagnosed with malaria and admitted to old private ward at the main AIIMS.

''The governor was admitted at 3 pm. He has been admitted under the supervision of Dr Neeraj Nischal, additional professor in the Department of Medicine,'' a source said.

PTI PLB SRY

