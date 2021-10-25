Kerala CM inaugurates distribution of homeo medicine against COVID

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated the distribution of homeopathic medicine against COVID-19 among children ahead of school reopening on November 1.

Vijayan said the initiative of distributing Arsenicum Album 30 was as per the direction of the Union government's AYUSH department.

''Now that students have started going to schools, they need to develop immunity. The vaccine for children is not yet ready for distribution. The effective immunity measures available in homeo medicine should be used to develop immunity among children,'' Vijayan said while inaugurating the distribution in an online function. The preventive tablets will be handed out through over 100 special kiosks.

Vijayan said a special helpline has also been opened for all queries and district medical officers (Homeopathic) can also be contacted for clearing doubts regarding the medicine.

The Department of Homeopathy will distribute its medicine among students from October 25 to 27 through special kiosks.

The medicine in strips of three tablets will be free for students aged between five and 17 years and there will be no compulsion on consumption of the homeo pills.

