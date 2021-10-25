Left Menu

Kerala CM inaugurates distribution of homeo medicine against COVID

The vaccine for children is not yet ready for distribution. The effective immunity measures available in homeo medicine should be used to develop immunity among children, Vijayan said while inaugurating the distribution in an online function.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-10-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 19:18 IST
Kerala CM inaugurates distribution of homeo medicine against COVID
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated the distribution of homeopathic medicine against COVID-19 among children ahead of school reopening on November 1.

Vijayan said the initiative of distributing Arsenicum Album 30 was as per the direction of the Union government's AYUSH department.

''Now that students have started going to schools, they need to develop immunity. The vaccine for children is not yet ready for distribution. The effective immunity measures available in homeo medicine should be used to develop immunity among children,'' Vijayan said while inaugurating the distribution in an online function. The preventive tablets will be handed out through over 100 special kiosks.

Vijayan said a special helpline has also been opened for all queries and district medical officers (Homeopathic) can also be contacted for clearing doubts regarding the medicine.

The Department of Homeopathy will distribute its medicine among students from October 25 to 27 through special kiosks.

The medicine in strips of three tablets will be free for students aged between five and 17 years and there will be no compulsion on consumption of the homeo pills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021