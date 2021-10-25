AISA members begin hunger strike demanding reopening of DU

Members of the Left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) on Monday began a hunger strike demanding the reopening of the Delhi University.

Following a marked improvement in the Covid situation in the city, DU Acting Vice-Chancellor P C Joshi had on September 1 said the varsity will be reopened in a phased manner.

On September 15, DU reopened its colleges and resumed practical laboratory sessions for final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students.

The AISA protest began at gate number 4 of the Arts Faculty with 15 students sitting on a hunger strike on the first day, a statement said, adding that the agitation will continue on Tuesday.

Slogans against the National Education Policy-2020 and for immediate reopening of the university were raised while the protesters also sought a meeting with the vice chancellor.

The students claimed that Delhi Police personnel were threatening them and interrupting the protest.

While all commercial activities have been allowed, the government has decided to keep all education institutions shut, the AISA statement said.

“The hunger strike shall continue until the vice chancellor comes out and guarantees reopening of Delhi University,'' it said.

