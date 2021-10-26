Sikkim bags India's 'Most Film Friendly State' award
Sikkim was awarded the 'Most Film Friendly State' of the country at the 67th National Film Awards.
The award was received by the state's Information and Public Relations Minister Lok Nath Sharma at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.
Sikkim was recognized for standing out as a new destination for shooting films in the country, officials in Gangtok said on Tuesday. The recognition comes as a moment of pride for the state and shall greatly facilitate, setting the foundation for Sikkim to become a premier film destination, while also providing opportunities for the local filmmakers and artists, they added.
