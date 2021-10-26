Left Menu

Cases registered against medical students in J-K for celebrating Pakistan's victory over India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered two cases against medical students here under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA for celebrating Pakistans victory over India in a T20 international cricket match, officials said on Tuesday.The cases have been registered against the students living in hostels at the Government Medical College in Karan Nagar here and SKIMS Soura, the officials said.The two cases under the UAPA have been registered in Karan Nagar and Soura police stations respectively, they said.Videos of the celebrations of Pakistans victory against arch-rivals India at many places in the valley went viral on social media.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-10-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 13:49 IST
Cases registered against medical students in J-K for celebrating Pakistan's victory over India
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered two cases against medical students here under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in a T20 international cricket match, officials said on Tuesday.

The cases have been registered against the students living in hostels at the Government Medical College in Karan Nagar here and SKIMS Soura, the officials said.

The two cases under the UAPA have been registered in Karan Nagar and Soura police stations respectively, they said.

Videos of the celebrations of Pakistan's victory against arch-rivals India at many places in the valley went viral on social media. The match took place on Sunday in Dubai.

At many places, fire crackers were also burst following Pakistan's victory. The J-K Students Association has, meanwhile, urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to withdraw the UAPA charges on humanitarian grounds.

In a statement, national spokesperson of the Association, Nasir Khuehami, said the UAPA charges against students is a harsh punishment which will ruin their future and “will further alienate them”. “We are not justifying their act, but it will result in their career assassination. The charges will have serious consequences on academic and future career of the students,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021