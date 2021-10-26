Left Menu

Schoolteacher booked for outraging modesty of student

A teacher of a private school here was booked for allegedly outraging the modesty of a girl student, police said on Tuesday. The girl alleged that the teacher molested her in 2018-19 but she could muster the courage to report the matter only now, after a teacher was recently booked for sending obscene messages to schoolchildren and later arrested.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-10-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 18:27 IST
Schoolteacher booked for outraging modesty of student
  • Country:
  • India

A teacher of a private school here was booked for allegedly outraging the modesty of a girl student, police said on Tuesday. The teacher was also suspended by the school, which has decided to get the matter investigated by a fact-finding committee.

These accusations are of serious nature and are in violation of the service rules, a notice from the school management said, adding that based on the complaint, the teacher is being suspended. The girl had last Saturday met DCP (South) Harendra Mahawar with a complaint against the teacher. The case was registered at the Ashok Nagar police station on Monday. The girl alleged that the teacher molested her in 2018-19 but she could muster the courage to report the matter only now, after a teacher was recently booked for sending obscene messages to schoolchildren and later arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021