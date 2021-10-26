Teachers protest against education officer, MLA says he should seek transfer

A BJP MLA in the presence of UP minister Anand Swaroop Shukla here suggested that a basic education officer transfer himself out of the district. Addressing primary teachers protesting against Basic Education Officer Shiv Narayan Singh on Monday evening, Bairia MLA Surendra Singh said the government sends ''khurafatee'' (mischievous) officials to Ballia, according to a video. The primary teachers has alleged harassment by the basic education officer and the district co-cordinator.

Pointing to the officer, the MLA said, ''He will be improved. We would want that he himself give an application, urging that he be removed soon from Ballia and leave this place on his own.'' Shukla too said he has been regularly getting complaints in this regard. Shukla said UP's Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi has assured that the complaints will be probed and if found guilty, stringent action will be initiated against the officers within a week. The teachers ended their protest following an assurance from the minister.

