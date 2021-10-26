Maharashtra minister visits Delhi govt schools to understand education model

Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Bansode on Tuesday visited two Delhi government schools to understand the model of education in the national capital, according to officials.

The two schools visited were Kautilya Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Chirag Enclave, Greater Kailash and School of Excellence, Kalkaji.

''Sanjay Bansode said that their leader Sharad Pawar (NCP chief) told him to visit Delhi government schools, learn from the education model of Delhi and build government schools in Maharashtra on the same model as in Delhi,'' an official statement issued by the Delhi government said.

Bansode is a minister in the Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP alliance government in Maharashtra.

''The minister was also introduced to the Deshbhakti curriculum recently started by the Delhi government. He also understood the design of the Business Blasters programme started in Delhi government schools under the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum,'' the statement said.

He discussed with children about the enterprises that they have started with the seed money given by the government, it added.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who accompanied Bansode during the visit, said that the Delhi government is ready to help the Maharashtra government to improve its public education system.

''By working together in this manner, a radical change can be brought in the education system of the country. By learning from each other, we can bring a change in the education system of the country,'' he was quoted as saying in the statement.

