Two Class X students of a prominent school in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh were attacked with a knife by a senior on Tuesday following a dispute, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police said. The two were standing near the bus stop when the accused and his two friends came, abused the duo and attacked them.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-10-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 21:58 IST
MP: Two school students attacked by senior with knife; 3 booked
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two Class X students of a prominent school in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh were attacked with a knife by a senior on Tuesday following a dispute, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police said. ''Two students, studying in Class X in St. Joseph's Co-ed School, located at 11 No Bus Stop, were attacked with a knife by a Class XI student of the same school on Tuesday afternoon. One of the students has sustained serious injuries and has been hospitalised. The accused and victims are in 15-16 age group,'' Habibganj police station in charge DS Prajapati said. ''The two were standing near the bus stop when the accused and his two friends came, abused the duo and attacked them. He attacked one of the students on the shoulder with a knife, and when the other intervened, he too was stabbed in the neck and back,'' Prajapati informed.

It is not known why the attack took place, he said, adding that the Class XI student and two of his unidentified friends have been booked under IPC section 324 for causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, though no arrest has been made as yet.

