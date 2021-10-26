Patnaik releases Rs 1.5 crore for 'Mo College' campaign

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday released the first tranche of matching grant of Rs. 1.5 crore to 12 colleges and two unsiversities for the development of institutions under the 'Mo College' campaign.

The chief minister said that as per the mandate of 'Mo College' (My College) campaign, this is double the amount made by various contributors to these institutes. He said as many as 40 higher educational institutions will be developed under 5T (Transparency, team work, technology and timely completion leading to transformation) initiative of the state government in the first phase.

This will provide state-of-the-art campus, classrooms, and offer a transformed learning experience benefitting over 30 thousand students of the state at the under graduate and post graduate level, Patnaik said.

The chief minister said that the success of school transformation programme, has inspired for taking up such an initiatives for the higher education institution. He added that the state government is developing 1,070 schools for transformation which will be completed by November 14 and 50 transformed schools have already been dedicated few months back in Hinjili block of Ganjam district.

The chief minister said that college days are a golden period of our life. It's the day of youthful exuberance. This is the time when we live through our dreams, our struggles and our limitless possibilities.

In fact, this period leads us to march with determination for realising our cherished dreams. The college transformation programme will give an ideal ambience and guidance to channelize the youthful vigour and irrepressible energy of our young souls, the CM envisioned.

He thanked all the donors and contributors for the magnanimous donations to 'Mo College' campaign. "They (donors) have made to their own institutes which have made them what they are today. This is undoubtedly a great beginning which will go a long way to inspire more and more members of the alumni and philanthropists to give back to their Alma Maters for ensuring a holistic development of the college ecosystem of the state,'' he added.

He said that Mo College is an endeavour to reunite you with your alma mater, redevelop it, and re-live the dream moments of your life. It is certainly the most delighting experience to be part of the development of the institutions that have shaped your life, he added.

He called upon the people, especially the members of alumni to join the 'Mo College' campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)