Army display military weapons to students to mark 50-year of 1971 war victory

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 26-10-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 22:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Punjab Regimental Centre (PRC), one of the oldest regiments of the Indian Army on Tuesday displayed sophisticated weapons at DAV Public School in Barkakana in Ramgarh district to create awareness among students as to how the Army fights with enemies.

PRC in a statement said the display of weapons was done on the occasion of completion of glorious 50-year of 1971 war victory.

The motive of display of military firearms to students is to motivate students and show future talents how Army safeguards the country in difficult situation.

Urmila Singh, principal of DAV Public School in Barkakana told PTI that over 1,000 students including girls as well as National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets witnessed weapons of Indian Army which motivated students to join Army.

Druv Sharma, a class 11 student of DAV Public School said he felt inspired to see weapons of brave soldiers and is motivated to serve the country by joining the Army.

Neha Das, another class 11 student and NCC cadet said it made her proud to have a glimpse of weapons of soldiers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

