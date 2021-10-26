Rajesh S Gokhale appointed secretary in Department of Biotechnology
Dr Rajesh S Gokhale has been appointed as the Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Tuesday.
He is currently a professor in the Department of Biology at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Gokhale to the post of Secretary, Department of Biotechnology for two years or till attaining the age of 60 years, it said.
