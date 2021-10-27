Left Menu

3 Kashmir students suspended for praising Pak players after victory against India in cricket

Three engineering students from Kashmir were suspended by a college here for allegedly posting a WhatsApp status praising Pakistan players after victory against India in a cricket match two days ago.Local leaders of the BJP youth wing have also lodged a complaint against them at the Jagdishpura police station.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 27-10-2021 01:09 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 01:00 IST
3 Kashmir students suspended for praising Pak players after victory against India in cricket
Three engineering students from Kashmir were suspended by a college here for allegedly posting a WhatsApp status praising Pakistan players after victory against India in a cricket match two days ago.

Local leaders of the BJP youth wing have also lodged a complaint against them at the Jagdishpura police station. The students belonged to Raja Balwant Singh Engineering Technical Campus in Bichpuri. SP (City) Agra Vikas Kumar said police had received a complaint about it and will take action on the basis of the complaint. The college administration suspended the students on Monday.

Dr Pankaj Gupta, director of administration and finance at the institute, said the students were suspended with immediate effect. ''The students were studying under the Prime Minister Super Special Scheme. We have also apprised the PM office and AICTE of the students' act. However, students have apologised,'' Dr Gupta added.

Meanwhile, local head of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Shailu Pandit, told reporters, ''On Tuesday at 3 pm, I was informed by students of RBS Engineering College, Bichpuri, that there were three students who had raised slogans like 'Bharat tere tukde honge' and 'Pakistan zindabad'. They also shared such posts on social media.'' ''After that, I along with youth BJP leader Gaurav Rajawat, reached the college campus and enquired about the activity,'' said Pandit.

Shailu said the college authorities told them that they have suspended three students. ''Thereafter, I informed police and lodged a complaint against the students involved in the anti-national activity,'' he said.

