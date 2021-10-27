Left Menu

Schools, colleges in Delhi to reopen from Nov 1 amid strict Covid protocols

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has allowed reopening of all educational institutions from November 1 and Chhath Puja celebrations in the city amid Covid strict protocols, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.Schools will have to ensure that classes are conducted in a hybrid mode which means online classes will continue, he said.All private and government schools can be reopened from November 1.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 14:19 IST
Schools, colleges in Delhi to reopen from Nov 1 amid strict Covid protocols
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has allowed reopening of all educational institutions from November 1 and Chhath Puja celebrations in the city amid Covid strict protocols, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

Schools will have to ensure that classes are conducted in a hybrid mode which means online classes will continue, he said.

''All private and government schools can be reopened from November 1. However, parents cannot be forced to send their ward to schools,” Sisodia said at a press conference after a DDMA meeting.

The minister said more than 50 per cent of the students in a class should be called to school and all the staff are required to be fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

Sisodia said a restricted number of people will be allowed to conduct Chhath Puja at predetermined spots across the capital.

''People are requested to follow all Covid protocols and wear masks... The Covid situation is under control in Delhi but one has to remain careful,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021