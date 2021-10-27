Left Menu

Rane inaugurates awareness programme to promote entrepreneurship

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 15:29 IST
Rane inaugurates awareness programme to promote entrepreneurship
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Union Minister Narayan Rane on Wednesday inaugurated a national-level awareness programme to promote entrepreneurship, boost domestic manufacturing with a view to pushing economic growth.

The programme - SAMBHAV - is organised by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

''I appeal to all the students to participate in our training programmes and become entrepreneurs,'' he said.

Rane added that the government is working to increase the contribution of MSME in GDP and exports.

Minister of State for MSEME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma too stressed upon enhancing the sector's GDP contribution from present 30 per cent to 50 per cent, and employment generation from 11 crore to 15 crore.

The mass outreach programme - SAMBHAV - will be a month- long initiative under the ministry in which students from different colleges/ITIs from all parts of the country will be encouraged by 130 field offices of the ministry to take up entrepreneurship.

During the campaign, college students will be made aware of the various schemes being implemented by the ministry.

Awareness programmes will be conducted in more than 1,300 colleges across the country in which 1,50,000 students are expected to participate.

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021