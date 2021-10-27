Rane inaugurates awareness programme to promote entrepreneurship

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Union Minister Narayan Rane on Wednesday inaugurated a national-level awareness programme to promote entrepreneurship, boost domestic manufacturing with a view to pushing economic growth.

The programme - SAMBHAV - is organised by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

''I appeal to all the students to participate in our training programmes and become entrepreneurs,'' he said.

Rane added that the government is working to increase the contribution of MSME in GDP and exports.

Minister of State for MSEME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma too stressed upon enhancing the sector's GDP contribution from present 30 per cent to 50 per cent, and employment generation from 11 crore to 15 crore.

The mass outreach programme - SAMBHAV - will be a month- long initiative under the ministry in which students from different colleges/ITIs from all parts of the country will be encouraged by 130 field offices of the ministry to take up entrepreneurship.

During the campaign, college students will be made aware of the various schemes being implemented by the ministry.

Awareness programmes will be conducted in more than 1,300 colleges across the country in which 1,50,000 students are expected to participate.