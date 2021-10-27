Left Menu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu arrives in Goa for four-day visit

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 15:36 IST
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu arrives in Goa for four-day visit
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Goa on Wednesday for a four-day visit, during which he will participate in public events and interactions, an official said.

Naidu visited INS Hansa base, which is adjacent to Dabolim Airport, and later drove to Raj Bhavan, where he will be staying during his visit, a state government spokesperson said.

The vice president will take part in a function at Pernem taluka of North Goa on October 28, and will inaugurate the new campus of Sant Sohirobanath Ambiye Government College of Arts and Commerce at Virnoda village, he said.

On October 29, Naidu will interact with Konkani intellectuals and artists at the lawns of Raj Bhavan, and his visit will culminate on October 30, the official said.

