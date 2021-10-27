Left Menu

Woman delivers quadruplets in Hyderabad

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 15:36 IST
Woman delivers quadruplets in Hyderabad
Hyderabad, Oct 27 (PTI): A 27-year-old woman has delivered quadruplets in a private hospital here. The woman, who underwent a C-section, gave birth to one boy baby and three girl babies at the hospital on Tuesday evening, one of the doctors, who operated upon her, said.

The mother and the babies are doing fine, the doctors said adding that the newborns weigh over 1 kg.

