UP: FIR against 3 Kashmiri students for celebrating Pak cricket's victory against India

Police here have registered an FIR against three engineering college students hailing from Kashmir for allegedly posting WhatsApp status celebrating the Pakistan team's victory against India in a T20 World Cup cricket match three days ago. According to the FIR registered at the Jagdishpura police station in the early hours of Wednesday, the three students from the Raja Balwant Singh Management Technical Campus have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (1)(B) (intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to public).

They have been also charged under section 66F of the Information Technology Act.

On Wednesday, various organisations, including right-wing outfits, protested at the Collectorate premises here and demanded action against the students.

They also submitted a memorandum to officials concerned in this connection. According to faculty members of the college, members from right-wing outfits allegedly barged in to the college campus on Tuesday and staged a protest against the college and its students. Dr Pankaj Gupta, the institute's director of administration and finance, said they forcefully entered the campus at around 3.45 pm on Tuesday when classes were being held and they also tried to gain access to the students' hostels.

''Their act was inappropriate and unacceptable. They did not even try to contact the college management and when they were stopped from entering the hostel premises, they began raising slogans against the college,'' Gupta said. ''The college has suspended the three students. But they still raised objectionable slogans to defame the college ,'' he said. In protest to the incidents inside the college, its management said it has decided to indefinitely shut all its educational institutions and demanded action against the groups responsible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)