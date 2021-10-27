Left Menu

DU to wait for Delhi govt guidelines before reopening colleges

Then we will decide, university Registrar Vikas Gupta said on Wednesday.The Delhi University had resumed laboratory classes for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students from September 16 but the attendance has been thin.We will decide after Diwali.

DU to wait for Delhi govt guidelines before reopening colleges
The Delhi University will wait for guidelines from the city government before reopening colleges, according to a senior varsity official.

There has been a growing demand for complete reopening of the campus by students and teachers.

Schools in the national capital will reopen from November 1 for all classes along with other educational institutions, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, announcing the decision taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and noted that the COVID-19 situation is under control in the city but ''we cannot let our guard down''.

''Let the government issue something in black and white. Then we will decide,'' university Registrar Vikas Gupta said on Wednesday.

The Delhi University had resumed laboratory classes for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students from September 16 but the attendance has been thin.

''We will decide after Diwali. There is a fear that Covid might recur. If the situation remains fine, we will think,'' DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had told PTI on Tuesday when asked about reopening the campus.

Gupta had said on Tuesday the campus will be reopened only if the DDMA allowed 100 per cent seating capacity.

Most of the students are from outside Delhi, and it will be difficult for teachers to decide whom to call with a 50-per cent seating cap, he added.

