Business briefs 4

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 22:31 IST
India can meaningfully contribute in bringing together the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries to produce start-up leaders and unicorns, a top government official said on Wednesday.

DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain said that this SCO platform will help in innovation and cross-border learnings.

He added that member states need to come together and share their experiences and learnings while developing a startup culture and co-create a vibrant start-up community in Asia and the global platform. ''India can meaningfully contribute in bringing together the SCO countries to produce startup leaders and unicorns,'' he said at the CII-SCO event here.

The role of SCO is an important mechanism for shaping regional policies and ensuring security and sustainable development, Jain said. ''Our youth is our strength and SCO needs to work towards directing high potential of young people in the right direction. The SCO startup forum is envisaged to be a dynamic forum for not only the government bodies of SCO states but also to all stakeholders of the global start-up ecosystem,'' he added. * * * KVIC organises khadi fashion show in Delhi * A khadi fashion show was organised by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in New Delhi, the MSME ministry said on Wednesday.

The fashion show, curated by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) led by ace designer and KVIC advisor Sunil Sethi, showcased 60 designs by 10 budding fashion designers, who were selected through an All-India Khadi Designers Competition. The creations of contestants will soon be made available at Khadi India outlets as designer wear.

The All-India Khadi Designers competition, it said, was organised to introduce new design interventions to khadi. The KVIC received 393 nominations from young fashion designers from across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

