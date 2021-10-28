Left Menu

Sambalpur university launches online migration certificate service

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 28-10-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 09:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Students studying in colleges under the Sambalpur University in Odisha no longer need to run pillar to post to get migration certificate for admission in other institutions as an online service has been launched to enable students to apply for it while sitting at home.

The varsity is the second educational institution in the state after the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology in Bhubaneswar to start the online service under the Centre for Modernising Government Initiative.

The service for the students has been started under the Odisha Right to Public Service Act (ORTPSA) on Wednesday, the university said in a release.

Vice-Chancellor Sanjib Mittal said the students of the affiliated colleges under the varsity seeking migration would not have to come to the institute for the certificate as they could apply online and get it.

As many 222 colleges are there under the university in 10 districts of western Odisha. Around 25,000 students pass out from the colleges every year.

Many students who pass out take admission in other universities and seek migration certificate. It will be easy for those students to get the migration certificate now.

To apply online, one has to visit the Sambalpur University website and click on the 'Apply for Migration' menu, following which it will redirect to the ORTPSA migration, an official said.

Registrar Nruparaj Sahu said the students would get some more services online as the university was now laying focus on more and more digitisation.

