SC permits NTA to declare results of NEET, 2021 for admissions in UG medical courses

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai stayed the Bombay High Courts recent order asking the NTA not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up at a centre in Maharashtra.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 11:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted the National Testing Agency to declare the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses across the country. A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, Sanjiv Khanna, and B R Gavai stayed the Bombay High Court's recent order asking the NTA not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up at a center in Maharashtra. "We stay the high court judgment. The National Testing Agency can announce the results," the bench said after taking note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the NTA. "We will decide what happens to the two students upon reopening (after Diwali vacation). In the meanwhile, we issue notice and file a counter. But we cannot hold the results of 16 lakh students," the bench said. In an unprecedented order, the Bombay High Court on October 20 directed the NTA, set up in 2018 for conducting NEET for admission to undergraduate medical courses, to hold fresh exams for the two students and declare their results along with the main results of the test conducted on September 12.

The high court had taken note of the fact that the test booklet and OMR sheet of two medical aspirants -- Vaishanavi Bhopali and Abhishek Shivaji – got mixed up at the examination center before the start of the test and ordered that they be given a fresh opportunity to appear. The NEET Entrance Exam was conducted on September 12, for ''16,14,777 candidates, involving 3,682 centers in 202 cities, 9,548 Centre Superintendents/ Deputy Superintendents, 5,615 Observers, 2,69,378 Invigilators, and 220 City Co-ordinators,'' the NTA said in the plea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

