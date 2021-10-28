Teacher's role in nation building is immense, says 'Super 30's Anand Kumar

Teachers have a big role in changing the society and contributing to nation building by nurturing talent, according to the 'Super 30' founder and mathematician Anand Kumar.

The famed coach of the academy known for its high success rate at cracking IITs interacted with the NIT faculty here on Wednesday and paid tributes to his own teachers and peers. ''Your role begins when mine ends. We help students chase their dreams of getting admission in premier institutions such as IITs and NITs among others, where their future and career take shape under your guidance,” Kumar said at an event held at the engineering institute.

“They come from varied backgrounds and need careful mentoring in the initial years,'' he said.

Kumar hailed teachers for having the potential to help students choose right path and become good citizens. He attributed his success to his teachers, who not only taught him the curriculum but also important lessons of life, he said.

''A teacher's role is immense. Nothing can substitute that.

When my old students come to meet me and narrate their inspiring journeys, it is a feeling no award or money can match. “Their success and the way it brings about a generational change is the biggest reward for a teacher,'' he said.

Under his Super 30 programme, Kumar nurtures 30 bright students every year from underprivileged sections for IIT entrance.

