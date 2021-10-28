Judge recalls his order on engg admissions

Admitting 'failure' on his part in considering two vital documents relating to admission of students in engineering courses, a Madras High Court judge has vacated his earlier order passed on October 25, which directed the Anna University and the Commissioner of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions to permit students, who had taken both NATA as well as JEE (Main) in 2021, to participate in the counselling for B.Arch course.

While admitting two writ petitions from the Academic Society of Architects and a student, which prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to permit the Institutions imparting architectural education to admit eligible students who had participated in NATA and JEE (Main) 2021, by drawing up a merit list of students under management quota in B.Arch course, for the academic year 2021-22, Justice N Anand Venkatesh had issued the interim direction on October 25.

Later, when the presence of the important documents having a bearing on the issue, was brought to the knowledge of the judge, he withdrew the order on Wednesday.

The judge said that on that day, he had 'failed' to take note of certain vital facts which would have a bearing on the very relief that had been sought for in the writ petitions. He did not take into consideration the fact that a statutory notification issued by the Council of Architecture had come into effect from November 1, 2020. It had the force of law since it had already been placed before the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in February and March this year, respectively and it had been passed. This notification specifically mandated the qualification for the aptitude test in Architecture as per Appendix 'D' and a reference to Appendix 'D' showed that a candidate must pass the Aptitude Test in Architecture conducted by the Council. The Aptitude Test that was conducted by the Council was the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA). After the coming into force of this notification, the same governed the field by fixing the admission norms for B.Arch Course. This notification had been followed by the Tamil Nadu government also and the same was clear from the Information and Instructions issued to candidates, the judge said, One more vital factor that was brought to the notice of the Court was the specific exemption that was given by the Council of Architecture to the Central government Institutions based on the specific request made by the Ministry of Education through their letter dated July 27, this year.

It was clear from the above that after the coming into force of the statutory notification, the admission for B.Arch Course was governed only by the Aptitude Test conducted under NATA and even the Central Government had to seek for an one time exemption for this academic year by making a specific request to the Council of Architecture.

Admittedly, no such exemption had been claimed by the State government and it had decided to fall in line with the statutory notification issued by the Council of Architecture, the judge pointed out and closed the petitions for interim relief and posted the main one for further hearing after four weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)