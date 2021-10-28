Left Menu

Class 9 student, two friends beat up teacher: Police

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 28-10-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 21:47 IST
A class 9 student ganged up with his two unidentified friends and beat up his teacher for scolding him to stop using his mobile phone inside the classroom, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the premises of Gorakhpur's Jubilee Inter College where the student along with his two friends, who had covered their black face masks, accosted the teacher and attacked him on Wednesday, Kotwali Inspector Kalyan Singh Sagar said.

The whole incident was captured by the school's CCTV camera, Sagar said, adding on teacher Sayyad Wasiq Ali's complaint, a case of attempt to murder was registered against all three. The main accused, the class 9 student, was apprehended by police and sent to a juvenile home by a children court, the police said.

The police are trying to identify the remaining two accused, they added.

College Principal Nand Prasad Yadav said some students beat up the computer teacher.

"We have rusticated the class 9 student and are trying to identify two others," he added.

