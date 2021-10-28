Lt Guv Sinha congratulates Bandipora girl for gold medal in kickboxing championship
Many congratulations to Tajamul Islam of Bandipora for scripting history in Cairo Egypt by winning the gold medal at the World Kickboxing Championship, 2021, Sinha tweeted. He said, Our young kickboxing champion has done exceptionally well over the years. Sinha said Tajamuls grit and passion will inspire many youngsters in the country.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday congratulated Bandipora girl Tajamul Islam for winning a gold medal at the World Kickboxing Championship in Egypt. ''Many congratulations to Tajamul Islam of Bandipora for scripting history in Cairo Egypt by winning the gold medal at the World Kickboxing Championship, 2021,'' Sinha tweeted. He said, ''Our young kickboxing champion has done exceptionally well over the years.'' Sinha said Tajamul's grit and passion will inspire many youngsters in the country. ''Her athletic journey of remarkable passion & unparalleled grit will inspire many youngsters of the country to achieve new milestones,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Anubhav Sinha's teams up with Rajkummar Rao on social drama 'Bheed'
Terrorists resorting to targeted violence in Jammu and Kashmir to instil fear, says Bhagwat.
Terrorists resorting to targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir: RSS chief Bhagwat
Terrorists resorting to targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, says RSS chief
DGP Jammu and Kashmir chairs officers meeting, reviews security scenario