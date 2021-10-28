DU wins Clarivate India Research Excellence Citations Award

Delhi University has won the Clarivate India Research Excellence Citations Award this year in the central university category, according to an official statement. The Clarivate India Research Excellence Citations Awards-2021 are in their eighth edition and awarded once every two years.

Clariváte, a global leader in providing independent and reliable insights and analytics into the research profile trajectories of higher education institutions, announced the awards on Thursday.

The awardees are recognised for having had noteworthy influence in their fields of research. The selections for these awards are based on the ''objective criteria in terms of the impact, which is determined after the analysis of research citations as captured in the internationally preeminent databases such as the Web of Science, the statement said. The awards are specifically based on in-depth analysis of impacts from the Web of Science citation index and InCites, a research performance and bench marking tool. Highly cited research publications that imply high-impact research published during 2015-2020 was an essential criterion for the analysis. Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh received the award on behalf of the university at a virtual award ceremony.

