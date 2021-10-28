Left Menu

DU wins Clarivate India Research Excellence Citations Award

The selections for these awards are based on the objective criteria in terms of the impact, which is determined after the analysis of research citations as captured in the internationally preeminent databases such as the Web of Science, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 23:51 IST
DU wins Clarivate India Research Excellence Citations Award
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University has won the Clarivate India Research Excellence Citations Award this year in the central university category, according to an official statement. The Clarivate India Research Excellence Citations Awards-2021 are in their eighth edition and awarded once every two years.

Clariváte, a global leader in providing independent and reliable insights and analytics into the research profile trajectories of higher education institutions, announced the awards on Thursday.

The awardees are recognised for having had noteworthy influence in their fields of research. The selections for these awards are based on the ''objective criteria in terms of the impact, which is determined after the analysis of research citations as captured in the internationally preeminent databases such as the Web of Science, the statement said. The awards are specifically based on in-depth analysis of impacts from the Web of Science citation index and InCites, a research performance and bench marking tool. Highly cited research publications that imply high-impact research published during 2015-2020 was an essential criterion for the analysis. Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh received the award on behalf of the university at a virtual award ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021