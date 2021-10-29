GMU to get IT skill development centre

The Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) in Odisha's Sambalpur has decided to set up an IT skill development centre for training all undergraduate students.

The plan was mooted after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik released the first tranche of Rs 50 lakh grant to the premier educational institution of western Odisha.

The centre at the university will be named Dr Narayani Panda Centre for IT Skills, the GMU said in a statement on Thursday.

All the undergraduate students will be given compulsory IT skill training through the centre since information technology skill is an essential requirement in this age, it said.

Dr Narayani Panda, an alumnus of the institution, contributed Rs 30 lakh to the GMU under the Mo College scheme on Tuesday, following which the university proposed to establish an IT skills centre after her name on the campus, it added.

