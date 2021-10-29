'Innovation Mission Punjab' invites entries for Roar, Punjab's biggest idea hunt

Innovation Mission Punjab, a public-private partnership to promote the spirit of entrepreneurship in the state, is inviting actionable business ideas for ''Roar- Punjab's Biggest Idea Hunt''.

The Mission is inviting both idea-stage and early-stage startups led by students, homepreneurs, women, young professionals and all those with a passion for entrepreneurship, irrespective of age and qualification, to come forward and apply for this startup contest.

The applications for Roar will remain open till November 15.

The Idea Hunt will serve as an opportunity for the participants to interact with successful startups and industry leaders and gain mentorship from global experts, a statement said on Friday.

''Roar is a first step to encourage aspiring entrepreneurs to come forward with their ideas and innovative approaches that will shape the economy of Punjab,'' said Pramod Bhasin, Chairperson, Innovation Mission Punjab.

Bhasin further said that ''we are looking to turn Punjab into India's startup powerhouse and a role model in the startup landscape of the country by empowering would-be entrepreneurs and helping them realise their ambitions.

The winners of this open-ended startup contest will be entitled to cash awards, including a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each for the top three winners in the idea stage, cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh each for the best women-led and social impact ideas and a cash award of Rs 2 lakh for each of the top three winners in the early-stage startup category.

After the initial screening of applications, the shortlisted ideas will go through virtual idea validation and pitch workshops in batches with different juries, where the top 25 ideas will be selected to undergo a week of rigorous training and mentoring to fine-tune their ideas.

Of these, the top 10 teams will get to pitch their ideas to a stellar jury comprising eminent investors, entrepreneurs, business leaders and senior government officials. Early stage startups will also go through initial screening and the most promising ones will pitch to a grand jury to compete for the top three positions.

Working in close collaboration with Startup Punjab towards transforming Punjab's economy by establishing the state among India's top three innovation hubs, the Mission has also partnered with many renowned institutions as part of this initiative, including the Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET), Indian School of Business (ISB), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Punjab Agricultural University and Centre for Innovation and Business Design.

