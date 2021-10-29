Left Menu

29 J&K children join Army school under Operation Sadbhavana

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 29-10-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 14:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty nine students from Jammu and Kashmir were enrolled for Classes VIII and IX at Gen BC Joshi Army Public School here under Operation Sadbhavana on Friday. As many as 26 boys and three girls, who hail from remote regions of Jammu and Kashmir, will pursue their studies at the school free of cost under this initiative, Capt Kuldeep of the Indian Army said.

The entire cost of their education will be met by the Indian Army, he said.

Operation Sadbhavana is a goodwill initiative undertaken by the Indian Army to help the people of Kashmir join the mainstream of the society. PTI COR ALM CJ CJ TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

